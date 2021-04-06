Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Moon's Approval Rating Falls to Record Low

Write: 2021-04-12 10:26:54Update: 2021-04-12 15:17:21

Pres. Moon's Approval Rating Falls to Record Low

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has fallen to a new record low, with those who say they disapprove of his administration's handling of state affairs reaching nearly 63 percent. 

In a survey of some 25-hundred adults nationwide between last Monday and Friday, Realmeter said it found that 33-point-four percent supported Moon, down one-point-two percentage points from the previous week. 

The figure broke the previous low of 34-point-one percent posted in the third week of March.  

The survey also found that 62-point-nine percent of respondents gave a negative assessment of Moon, up point-four percentage points from the previous high of 62-and-a-half percent.  

Realmeter said the 29-point-five percentage point gap between those who thought Moon was doing a good job and those who didn’t was the widest to be posted since Moon took office in May 2017.

Meanwhile, public support for the ruling Democratic Party came to 30-point-four percent, while the approval rating for the main opposition People Power Party marked 39-point-four percent.

The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of two percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >