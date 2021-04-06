Pres. Moon's Approval Rating Falls to Record Low

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has fallen to a new record low, with those who say they disapprove of his administration's handling of state affairs reaching nearly 63 percent.In a survey of some 25-hundred adults nationwide between last Monday and Friday, Realmeter said it found that 33-point-four percent supported Moon, down one-point-two percentage points from the previous week.The figure broke the previous low of 34-point-one percent posted in the third week of March.The survey also found that 62-point-nine percent of respondents gave a negative assessment of Moon, up point-four percentage points from the previous high of 62-and-a-half percent.Realmeter said the 29-point-five percentage point gap between those who thought Moon was doing a good job and those who didn’t was the widest to be posted since Moon took office in May 2017.Meanwhile, public support for the ruling Democratic Party came to 30-point-four percent, while the approval rating for the main opposition People Power Party marked 39-point-four percent.The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of two percentage points.