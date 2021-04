Photo : YONHAP News

Wearing masks has become mandatory at all indoor facilities from Monday, with violators subject to a fine of 100-thousand won.According to health authorities, the nation has enforced mandatory masks at all indoor facilities as of 12 a.m. Monday, regardless of social distancing levels.Previously, the facilities subject to mandatory masks differed according to social distancing levels.Indoor facilities refer to all buildings and structures including public transportation such as buses, taxis, trains, ships and aircraft.Wearing masks will also be mandatory at rallies, concerts and events or when it's hard to keep a distance of two meters outdoors.