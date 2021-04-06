N. Korea Emphasizes Kim's Love of the People in Marking 9th Anniv. of Rule

Photo : YONHAP News

In marking the ninth year since Kim Jong-un became the state’s leader, North Korea has urged top officials and citizens to trust and follow Kim.Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said in an editorial on Sunday that the nation is celebrating the ninth anniversary of Kim coming into power.The editorial said during the past nine years, the ruling party focused all of its policies on the people, adding that Kim is working to address issues related to people’s livelihood amid financial turmoil.Other than in its editorial, the Rodong Sinmun actively covered stories that introduced Kim’s policies for North Korean people. The newspaper cited that the leader visited sites devastated by typhoons and heavy rainfall last year and also introduced his plan to build ten-thousand homes in Pyongyang this year.The paper instructed top party officials to devote themselves to the people in line with Kim’s wishes.