PM Chung Discusses Iran Nuclear Deal, Frozen Funds on Tehran Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who is currently visiting Iran, has discussed the country’s return to compliance with a landmark 2015 multilateral nonproliferation deal.Following a meeting with Iran's First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri on Sunday, Chung said Seoul is open to providing support for constructive dialogue among the countries involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA).The agreement was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) plus Germany in July 2015. The former Donald Trump administration, however, abandoned the deal in May 2018.The prime minister also called for strengthened cooperation with concerned countries including Iran to resolve issues surrounding seven billion dollars of Iranian funds frozen at two South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions.Tehran has been ramping up pressure on Seoul to persuade Washington to ease sanctions and allow access to the funds. The demand is viewed as the reason behind Tehran's recent seizure and release of a South Korean tanker and its crew in the Persian Gulf.As Tehran claims it is financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the frozen assets, Seoul and Tehran agreed to expand humanitarian cooperation, such as vaccine development and trade in medicine and medical equipment.