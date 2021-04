Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will consider additional quarantine measures after further monitoring, in light of the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases surpassing 600 in the past week.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said on Monday that the daily average rose to 606, but that it is too early to review additional steps as of yet.Yoon said further monitoring would also be required before authorities determine whether to shorten operation hours of restaurants and coffee shops in the capital region from until 10:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.Earlier, the government extended the current Level Two social distancing in the capital area and Level One-point-Five for other regions by three more weeks until May 2.