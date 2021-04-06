Mayor Vows to Introduce Quarantine Manual to Protect Livelihoods

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City Mayor Oh Se-hoon has vowed to introduce COVID-19 quarantine measures that will aim to strike a balance with protecting people's livelihoods.At an online press briefing on Monday, Oh said his government will change the paradigm from a uniform system of forcing small businesses to make sacrifices to one that considers the needs of different types of companies.Oh, who took office last week after a landslide victory, said city officials will draw up Seoul City's social distancing manual within this week, after which they will discuss the timing and ways to implement it with the central government.Amid concerns over confusion that may arise from the city government carrying out its own set of quarantine measures, the mayor said he plans to consult with the central government before taking each step.Oh also urged the Ministry of Drug and Food Safety to swiftly approve the use of self-diagnosis kits, to allow businesses to operate under eased restrictions by testing everyone entering their premises.