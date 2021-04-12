Gov't to Further Monitor COVID-19 Situation before Taking Additional Steps

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Health authorities in South Korea plan to further monitor the latest resurgence of COVID-19, before deciding whether to tighten social distancing and quarantine regulations. This comes after daily new cases stood in the upper 500s on Monday.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The South Korean government said on Monday that it will consider additional quarantine steps after further monitoring, in light of the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases surpassing 600 for the past week.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, disclosed the government's plans at a press briefing, saying it is too early to review additional steps as of yet.Yoon said further monitoring would also be required before authorities determine whether to shorten operation hours of restaurants and coffee shops in the capital region from until 10:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.The government last week extended the current Level Two social distancing in the capital area and Level One-point-Five for other regions by three more weeks until May 2.Concerns are rising over a possible fourth wave of the epidemic, after new cases in a 24-hour period ending early Monday stood at 587, with the cumulative tally for the nation totaling 110-thousand-146.Out of the 587 new cases, 560 were local infections, with 345 of those reported in the Seoul metropolitan area.Meanwhile, inoculations with the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University resumed on Monday, after it was halted over blood clot concerns.However, the second-quarter immunization plan will be adjusted as the government has decided to exclude those under the age of 30 who have not received the shots yet from the AstraZeneca vaccine. There are about 505-thousand people in that group.This comes after an expert panel decided that potential benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine did not outnumber the risks for that age group.Also starting Monday, the government enforced mandatory mask-wearing indoors regardless of social distancing level, and violators will face a fine of 100-thousand won.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.