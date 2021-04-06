Authorities Find No Link to Vaccine in 11 Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea have looked into eleven more deaths reported after COVID-19 vaccinations and found no link to the vaccines.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s(KDCA) vaccination task force said Monday that a team dealing with side effects held a meeting on Friday to review the cases.All of the deceased were in their 70s or older and had underlying conditions. Eight were residents at nursing homes or facilities while three were older than 75 and received the Pfizer vaccine.Officials said that based on evidence collected and analyzed so far, the deaths are more likely due to other reasons such as stroke or dementia, though an additional assessment will be made after three more autopsies are completed.There have been 47 deaths reported after COVID-19 vaccination in South Korea and the KDCA has looked into 32. Reviews are ongoing for the remaining 15, though no causal relationship has been found as of yet.The meeting also looked into four cases of severe reactions and found a connection to the vaccine in one case involving a man in his 20s. He was diagnosed with a rare blood clot in the brain after receiving the AstraZeneca shot early last month.