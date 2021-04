Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s secondary stock index has surpassed the one-thousand mark for the first time in over 20 years.The tech-heavy Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations(KOSDAQ) gained eleven-point-26 points, or one-point-14 percent, on Monday to close at 1000-point-65.It is the first time the index finished above the milestone since it reached one-thousand-20-point-70 points on September 14, 2000, when the nation was in the midst of a dot-com bubble.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI), meanwhile, also rose three-point-71 points, or zero-point-12 percent, to close at three-thousand-135-point-59.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-124-point-nine won.