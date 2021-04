Photo : KBS News

More than two percent of South Korea's population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 45 days since the national inoculation program began.According to the vaccination task force on Monday, over one-point-15 million people have received their first shots since February 26, accounting for two-point-23 percent of the country's population of 52 million.Of this total, most - or some 916-thousand - were given the AstraZeneca shot while 240-thousand received the Pfizer vaccine.Three-hundred-five people received their first doses on Sunday alone.Both AstraZeneca and Pfizer are two-dose regimens.