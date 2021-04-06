S. Korea Launches Approval Process for Moderna Vaccines

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is set to launch a review process to approve the domestic use of COVID-19 vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Monday that GC Pharma applied for approval for the import of Moderna vaccines. GC Pharma, a South Korean company, was chosen earlier to handle domestic approval and supply of Moderna vaccines.South Korea plans to bring in a total of 40 milllion Moderna doses, sufficient for inoculation of 20 million people.Moderna vaccines are mRNA-based, similar to Pfizer vaccines already approved for use in South Korea.The ministry undergoes a three-phase review for introducing COVID-19 vaccines, including one by an advisory panel of experts and a panel of pharmacists and a final comprehensive review.