S. Korea Launches Approval Process for Moderna Vaccines

South Korea is set to launch a review process to approve the domestic use of COVID-19 vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Monday that GC Pharma applied for approval for the import of Moderna vaccines. GC Pharma, a South Korean company, was chosen earlier to handle domestic approval and supply of Moderna vaccines.
South Korea plans to bring in a total of 40 milllion Moderna doses, sufficient for inoculation of 20 million people.
Moderna vaccines are mRNA-based, similar to Pfizer vaccines already approved for use in South Korea.
The ministry undergoes a three-phase review for introducing COVID-19 vaccines, including one by an advisory panel of experts and a panel of pharmacists and a final comprehensive review.