Fmr. Envoy to UK Appointed as China's Representative on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

China has appointed its long-serving envoy to the U.K. as its new representative on Korean Peninsula issues.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Liu Xiaoming has been appointed as Beijing’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, noting his long-standing experience as a diplomat, including on peninsula issues.The 65-year-old official served as China’s ambassador to North Korea between 2006 and 2009 and since 2010 had served as the ambassador in the U.K.The Chinese ministry said that Liu in his new role will maintain communication with related countries and play a constructive role in pushing for a political settlement process on the peninsula issue.The post had long been vacated since his predecessor Kong Xuanyou was appointed as Beijing’s top diplomat to Japan in May of 2019. Chinese Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and others had handled related issues in the meantime.Liu’s appointment comes after the foreign ministers of South Korea and China engaged in a meeting in Beijing early this month, where they shared consensus on cooperation in pushing for a peace process on the Korean Peninsula issues, including North Korean nuclear programs.