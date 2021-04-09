S. Korea Preparing for Japan's Expected Decision to Release Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is closely watching Japan’s movements as the neighboring country is set to announce a decision to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.A government official in Seoul said that the government is keeping a close eye on Japan, while preparing countermeasures for Tokyo's expected decision to release the water.The measures reportedly include expressing regrets, raising the issues of food safety and seeking cooperation with international organizations regarding the matter.The government has continued related discussions at a task force comprising officials of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.Japanese media reported earlier that the Japanese government has decided to release the contaminated water from the stricken nuclear power plant and is expected to announce a final decision in a meeting of related ministers as early as Tuesday.