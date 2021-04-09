Menu Content

Politics

Biden: US Needs to Invest in Semiconductor 'Infrastructure'

Write: 2021-04-13 08:20:58Update: 2021-04-13 15:19:00

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States needs to make an active investment in the chip industry amid a global shortage of semiconductors. 

Biden made the remark on Monday in a video-linked meeting with 19 executives from major companies including Samsung Electronics and Intel. 

Calling chips, wafers, batteries and broadband "infrastructure," Biden said that the U.S. needs to build the infrastructure of today, not repair the one of yesterday. 

In the virtual meeting with executives from the technology, chip and auto industries, Biden said China and the rest of the world are not waiting and there’s no reason why Americans should wait.

He added that the U.S. hasn’t made big investments to stay ahead of global competitors, and it needs to step up its game.

The White House arranged the meeting to address the global chip shortage that has impacted key industries such as auto manufacturing.
