State Department: US Position on Iran Sanctions Remains Unchanged

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the United States' position on Iran sanctions remains unchanged.A State Department spokesperson made the remarks in response to an inquiry by Yonhap News regarding South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun's recent comments on the matter.A day after his Sunday meeting with Iran's First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, Chung told reporters that he has said before that the money frozen in South Korea belongs to Iran and should be returned to its owner.When asked to comment on the remarks, the State Department spokesperson said that the U.S.' position on Iran's sanctions remains the same.In late February, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the South Korean Foreign Ministry made it clear in a statement that the Iranian assets frozen in South Korea will be released only after consultation with Washington.