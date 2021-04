Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States on Monday agreed to expand cooperation in efforts to foster green energy and fight climate change.The agreement came in a virtual meeting of South Korea's Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo and his U.S. counterpart, Jennifer Granholm.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the two sides assessed that Seoul and Washington are pursuing similar energy policies such as fostering the low-carbon and eco-friendly energy industries.The two sides also agreed to seek to upgrade the existing director-level energy dialogue to a minister level.In addition, the two nations plan to enhance cooperation in the energy sector by involving businesses and experts and to seek joint research and development in the clean energy sector such as next generation secondary batteries.