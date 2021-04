Photo : KBS News

South Korea has decided to allow some foreign workers to extend their stay and employment period by one year.The Justice Ministry and the Ministry of Employment and Labor said on Tuesday that the government made the decision in consideration of migrant workers facing difficulties entering and leaving the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The government also factored in small businesses and the agriculture and fishing industries which are struggling from labor shortages amid the prolonged global health crisis.The beneficiaries of the move include H-2 and E-9 visa holders whose employment period is set to expire this year.The government expects the move will benefit up to 110-thousand foreign workers.