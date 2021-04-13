S. Korea Expresses Deep Regret over Japan’s Decision to Release Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed deep regret regarding Japan's decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, vowing to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the South Korean people.Following an emergency meeting of relevant ministries on Tuesday, Government Policy Coordination Minister Koo Yun-cheol urged Tokyo to ensure the transparent release of information and verification of its water treatment process.Koo pledged to deliver the South Korean public's opposition and to strongly request that Japan present concrete measures to ensure the safety of the South Korean people and prevent maritime pollution.The minister vowed to request that the international community, including the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), objectively verify the safety of Japan's decision.Seoul will also reinforce radioactive tests on imported food products and crackdowns on violations regarding place of origin.