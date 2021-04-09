Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Suga Vows to Dilute Tritium in Fukushima Water to 1/7 of WHO Standards

Write: 2021-04-13 11:57:55Update: 2021-04-13 14:15:10

Suga Vows to Dilute Tritium in Fukushima Water to 1/7 of WHO Standards

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged that radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant will more than meet the World Health Organization’s(WHO) drinking water standards before it is released.

According to NHK, Suga made the remark at a meeting of related ministers on Tuesday, where his administration officially decided to release the water into the ocean.

While stressing that disposing of the water was an "inevitable task" in decommissioning the plant, Suga vowed to ensure the water’s safety. The release is set to start in two years as the necessary facilities need to be built and safety screenings conducted.

The level of tritium, which can't be removed in an extensive filtration process known as the Advanced Liquid Processing System(ALPS), will be lowered to one-seventh of the WHO drinking water standards.

Last year, International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Tokyo's water release would be "in line with well-established practices all around the world."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >