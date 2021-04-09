Chinese Media Suggest Joint Legal Action against Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese media outlets expressed great concern over Japan's decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, suggesting that Beijing may coordinate with neighboring countries to take legal action.Reporting Tokyo's decision as breaking news on Tuesday, the outlets warned that the release will threaten the ocean and lives for centuries and faces strong opposition from neighboring countries, such as China and South Korea.Former Guangdong Ocean University Vice President Zhu Jianzhen stressed that despite some claims that the ocean has the ability to self-purify, the adverse effects will not disappear in a short period and may even last a few hundred years.Zhu suggested that China could unite with neighboring countries to file suit against Japan, pushing it to withdraw the decision or offer compensation.On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China expressed grave concern, urging Japan to act responsibly and prudently deal with the issue.