Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon attended a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday where he suggested the introduction of rapid COVID-19 diagnostic kits and discussed the rise in declared value of houses.Oh said in a briefing at City Hall afterwards that the ministers of health and food and drug safety received his suggestion on the testing kit.On the issue of declared value, the mayor said the transport minister explained that the government’s decision to raise declared value on houses was reached after much deliberation by the Korea Real Estate Board. The minister asked for trust toward the government move.Oh said he raised the issue because of the rapid increase and cited that many people are experiencing inconveniences and burdens because of it.The mayor said he intends to take part in all Cabinet meetings if possible to convey the sentiment of the people.