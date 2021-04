Photo : YONHAP News

Korean migration associations will be holding an online seminar to discuss ways to support Myanmar citizens resisting the coup in the country.The chairman of the Korean International Migration Studies Association, Yoon In-jin, said in an interview with Yonhap News on Tuesday that he could not disregard the destruction of democracy in Myanmar.He added that other Korean associations and Korean scholars overseas were on the same page.Yoon said he feels a moral obligation to do something as Korea also went through the struggle for democracy and he remembers how he felt when foreign countries turned away during the Gwangju Uprising.