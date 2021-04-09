IAEA Chief Welcomes Japan's Announcement to Release Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has welcomed Japan’s decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.In a statement on Tuesday, Grossi said the IAEA stands ready to provide technical assistance in monitoring and reviewing the safety and transparency in the implementation of Japan's plans .The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said the method Japan chose to discharge the Fukushima water is technically feasible and also in line with international practices, adding controlled discharges of treated radioactive water into the sea are routine methods used by nuclear plants around the world.Grossi even called the decision a “milestone” that will help achieve progress in decommissioning the Fukushima nuclear power plant.He also expressed confidence that the Japanese government will interact with all parties concerned in a transparent and open way as it implements the decision.