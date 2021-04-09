JCS Chairs of S. Korea, US, Japan Likely to Gather to Discuss Peninsula, Regional Issues

Photo : KBS News

The heads of the Joint Chiefs of Staffs(JCS) of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are reportedly pushing for a trilateral meeting later this month to discuss cooperation on the Korean Peninsula and regional issues.A South Korean military official said on Tuesday that the three chairmen are coordinating a plan to meet face-to-face on the sidelines of the change-of-command ceremony of the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command set to be held in Hawaii late this month.If confirmed, it will be the first such three-way gathering since the last one held when U.S. JCS Chairman Mark Milley took office in October of 2019.The three JCS chairmen involving South Korea's JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and his Japanese counterpart Koji Yamazaki are expected to exchange opinions on Korean Peninsula issues, including North Korea, and on matters of security in the surrounding region.