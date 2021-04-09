Menu Content

JCS Chairs of S. Korea, US, Japan Likely to Gather to Discuss Peninsula, Regional Issues

Write: 2021-04-13 19:09:56Update: 2021-04-13 19:24:46

Photo : KBS News

The heads of the Joint Chiefs of Staffs(JCS) of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are reportedly pushing for a trilateral meeting later this month to discuss cooperation on the Korean Peninsula and regional issues. 

A South Korean military official said on Tuesday that the three chairmen are coordinating a plan to meet face-to-face on the sidelines of the change-of-command ceremony of the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command set to be held in Hawaii late this month. 

If confirmed, it will be the first such three-way gathering since the last one held when U.S. JCS Chairman Mark Milley took office in October of 2019. 

The three JCS chairmen involving South Korea's JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul  and his Japanese counterpart Koji Yamazaki are expected to exchange opinions on Korean Peninsula issues, including North Korea, and on matters of security in the surrounding region.
