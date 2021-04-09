'Japan Did Not Provide Sufficient Information on Fukushima Release Plan'

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says Japan has not provided sufficient information before announcing its decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.A senior official of the South Korean Foreign Ministry relayed the stance in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday calling Tokyo’s decision sudden and unilateral.The official said the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission had requested Tokyo to provide information regarding the release but has yet to receive essential information, including the initial date of the planned release, its duration and the quantity of water to be disposed.The other essential information concerns methods of disposal, including how to take the contaminated water from the storage tank into oceans.Seoul reportedly brought up the issue to Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi after the ministry summoned him to lodge a complaint on the decision.