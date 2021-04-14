Menu Content

US Suspends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine over Blood Clots

Write: 2021-04-14 08:26:07Update: 2021-04-14 10:55:08

US Suspends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine over Blood Clots

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) on Tuesday advised a suspension of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson and Johnson's pharmaceutical arm Janssen amid reports of blood clots following vaccination. 

The New York Times said all U.S. states announced suspensions in administering the vaccine after the recommendation. 

The advice followed reports of six cases of rare but serious blood clotting in those administered the vaccine in the country, all women aged 18 to 48. One died while another was hospitalized in critical condition.  

More than seven million people in the U.S. have received Johnson and Johnson shots so far, while about nine million more doses have been shipped across the country. 

Amid concerns over the vaccine’s safety, the U.S. pharmaceutical company decided to postpone the vaccine’s scheduled release in Europe. 

Last week, the European Medicines Agency(EMA) said they started looking into whether several cases of blood clots are related to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. 

South Korea earlier announced a plan to import six million doses of the vaccine in the second quarter of this year.
