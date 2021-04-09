US ODNI: N. Korea May Consider Nuke Test, Long-Range Ballistic Missiles in 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. intelligence authorities have assessed the possibility that North Korea will take a number of aggressive actions this year, including nuclear and long-range ballistic missile testing, to reshape the regional security environment and drive wedges between the U.S. and its allies.In a report released on Tuesday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said the North will pose a weapons of mass destruction threat for the foreseeable future, citing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s commitment to the country’s nuclear weapons program.It also based the argument on the North’s active engagement in ballistic missile research and development, and the regime’s persistent efforts to develop chemical and biological warfare tactics.It said Kim may be considering whether to resume long-range missile or nuclear testing this year to try to force Washington to deal with him on Pyongyang’s terms.The report also said that despite announcing an end to the self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons and ICBM testing in December 2019, Kim thus far has not conducted any testing and has left the door open to future denuclearization talks with the U.S.