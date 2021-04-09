Fmr. Chief Prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl Not Ruling Out Meetings with Politicians

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has indicated the possibility of launching a career as a politician.In a telephone interview with JTBC on Tuesday, Yoon said he is declining offers to meet with politicians.However, he added that such meetings may be arranged later when he has a clear view on his future plans, noting the meetings will likely involve more than just a meal.The former chief prosecutor also said both ruling and opposition blocs are currently undergoing internal reforms and changes, indicating that he is closely monitoring political affairs and possibly calculating his move.This is the most detailed response Yoon has given on his political ambitions, though he has remained among top presidential contenders since stepping down from his post last month. Yoon resigned after months of conflict with former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over prosecution reforms.