S. Korea Adds 731 New COVID-19 Cases, Largest Number in 3 Months

Write: 2021-04-14 09:41:29Update: 2021-04-14 13:46:18

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surged to a three-month high amid a recent spike in cases.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that 731 new infections were recorded the previous day, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 111-thousand-419. It marks a gain of 189 more cases than was logged throughout Monday. 

It is the largest daily tally in 97 days after 869 new cases were registered on January 7, following last Thursday's count of 700. 

Of the new cases detected throughout Tuesday, 714 were local transmissions and 17 were imported.

More than 70 percent of the domestic cases come from the greater metro area, with 245 in Seoul, 238 in Gyeonggi Province and 26 in Incheon. All other regions in the nation added a total of 205 cases. 

The death toll rose to one-thousand-782 after seven more people died, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-six percent.

The number of critically ill patients dropped by one to 100.
