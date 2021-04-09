Oscar Nominee Youn Yuh-jung Departs for US to Attend Award Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

Academy Award-nominee Youn Yuh-jung has left South Korea to attend the award ceremony for the 93rd Oscars.Her agency Hook Entertainment said on Wednesday that the 73-year-old actor was given an official invitation to the ceremony as a best supporting actress nominee and boarded a flight to Los Angeles on Tuesday.Speaking through the agency, Youn asked fans to understand her low-key departure, saying it was necessary to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection that a large gathering could pose. She added that she decided to attend the Oscars after much thought.Youn also said she thanks everyone for sharing her joy in receiving a host of awards for her role in "Minari."The semi-autobiographical film directed by Lee Isaac Chung about a Korean immigrant family in the U.S. was nominated for six Academy awards, including best picture, best directing, best original screenplay, best actor and best score.The Academy Awards will be held on April 25.