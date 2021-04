Photo : YONHAP News

Some 250-thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech arrived in South Korea on Wednesday.Under a purchase deal with Pfizer, the government is set to secure a total of 26 million doses to vaccinate 13 million people.With Wednesday’s shipment, South Korea has now secured one-and-a-half million Pfizer doses, enough to inoculate 750-thousand people.The latest shipment will be used to inoculate elderly citizens aged 75 or older, as well as people who live or work in senior facilities.The government is planning to secure five-and-a-half million additional Pfizer vaccine doses through June.Currently, the government has secured deals to purchase enough COVID-19 vaccines for a total of 79 million people.