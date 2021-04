Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered inspections into officials accused of corruption and verbal abuse.The orders come amid allegations that presidential secretary for culture Jun Hyo-gwan had given preferential treatment to a company he founded in allocating projects while working for the Seoul Metropolitan Government.The company won contracts worth five-point-one billion won when Jun was a senior Seoul city official between 2014 and 2018.Korea Racing Authority CEO Kim Woo-nam, who is a former three-term lawmaker, faces allegations of attempting to hire an acquaintance and then verbally abusing an employee who opposed it.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said Moon ordered the senior secretary for civil affairs to thoroughly verify the facts and to respond swiftly and sternly.