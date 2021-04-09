ODNI: N. Korea Poses Increasing Regional Threat as Military Capabilities Improve

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea remains a serious threat for the United States, according to the latest report from U.S. intelligence authorities, as well as to neighbors Japan and South Korea. The report assesses that leader Kim Jong-un’s goal is to eventually receive global acceptance as a nuclear power.Emma Kalka has more.Report: U.S. intelligence authorities have assessed that North Korea may take a number of aggressive actions to reshape the regional security environment and drive wedges between Washington and its allies.In an annual threat assessment report released on Tuesday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence(ODNI) said Pyongyang will continue to pose a weapons of mass destruction(WMD) threat for the foreseeable future, citing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s commitment to the country’s nuclear weapons program.It said the regime was actively engaged in ballistic missile research and development, as well as efforts in building its chemical and biological warfare tactics.The ODNI said Kim may be considering whether to resume long-range missile or nuclear testing to try to force Washington to deal with him on his terms.According to the annual threat assessment report, Kim views nuclear weapons as the ultimate deterrent against foreign intervention. The North Korean leader believes that over time the country will gain international acceptance and respect as a nuclear power.In addition to WMDs, North Korea poses a threat through cyber attacks, as witnessed through various operations over the past decade.The ODNI report assessed that the country "probably" possesses the expertise to cause temporary and limited disruptions of some critical infrastructure networks and business networks in the U.S.It has already conducted cyber theft of financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges globally and has possibly stolen hundreds of millions of dollars to fund government priorities like its nuclear and missile programs.The report also noted that despite announcing an end to the self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons and ICBM testing in December 2019, Kim thus far has not conducted any testing and has left the door open to future denuclearization talks with the U.S.Emma Kalka, KBS World Radio News.