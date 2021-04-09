Gov't to Review Janssen Vaccine Safety after US Suspension

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will review the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson and Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm Janssen, after the U.S. suspended its use over blood clot concerns.The Ministry of Drug and Food Safety said on Wednesday that it has requested information on blood clots post-vaccination in the U.S. and other countries from Janssen Korea.The ministry will make a decision after examining the data, as well as the outcome of a U.S. investigation.Janssen vaccines were approved in South Korea last week, but have yet to be imported or administered.The third phase of the approval review found the vaccine to be generally safe, but an expert panel had advised continued monitoring for side effects, such as ringing in the ears or blood clots in the brain.On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended that Janssen vaccinations be halted, citing cases of a "rare and severe" form of blood clotting.