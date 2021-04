Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has personally passed on to Japan's top envoy the mounting concerns in South Korea over Tokyo's decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok on Wednesday, Moon made the remark after receiving credentials from the Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi.Moon emphasized how greatly the South Korean people are troubled over Tokyo's recent decision, considering the geographical proximity of the two countries and their shared seas.The president asked the new ambassador to deliver Seoul's concerns to his country.At a meeting with his aides earlier in the day, Moon ordered a review over taking the case to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea(ITLOS).