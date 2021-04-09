Gov't to Beef up Monitoring of Radioactive Materials in Ocean, Marine Products

Photo : YONHAP News

Following Japan's decision to release radioactive water into the ocean, Seoul's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has laid out plans to protect the marine environment and safety of fishery products.The ministry will first tighten inspections along coastlines to monitor radioactive substances such as tritium and cesium that might flow into local waters.Under the plan, surveys conducted at dozens of sites nationwide will be increased from four to six times this year in a preemptive move to later compare changes before and after the water discharge.The ministry will also have a think tank scientifically analyze and predict the impact and disclose the findings after obtaining related information from the Japanese government.Oversight of seafood imports will also be stepped up. Currently, only products whose safety has been verified through radiation checks are allowed into the country.Additionally, the ministry will strengthen distribution tracking systems and clampdowns on country of origin violations.