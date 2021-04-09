Police Question Presidential Security Service Worker in Speculation Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Wednesday summoned an employee from the Presidential Security Service amid allegations that he and his family engaged in land speculation.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, the worker purchased nearly two-thousand square meters of land in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Gwangmyeong along with his brother and sister-in-law in September 2017.The three are suspected of using insider information as the area was later included in the government's housing development project. The brother works for the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH).Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has launched a probe into allegations that Sung Jang-hyun, the head of Seoul's Yongsan district, bought real estate in Yongsan's redevelopment area for speculation.Sung is known to have purchased a multiplex house in Yongsan's Hannam new town area, six months after he authorized the establishment of a redevelopment association in the same zone in January 2015.Last month, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission concluded that there was a conflict of interest and that Sung violated the public officials' code of conduct.