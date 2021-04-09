Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Question Presidential Security Service Worker in Speculation Probe

Write: 2021-04-14 15:36:35Update: 2021-04-14 15:55:27

Police Question Presidential Security Service Worker in Speculation Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Wednesday summoned an employee from the Presidential Security Service amid allegations that he and his family engaged in land speculation.

According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, the worker purchased nearly two-thousand square meters of land in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Gwangmyeong along with his brother and sister-in-law in September 2017.

The three are suspected of using insider information as the area was later included in the government's housing development project. The brother works for the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH).

Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has launched a probe into allegations that Sung Jang-hyun, the head of Seoul's Yongsan district, bought real estate in Yongsan's redevelopment area for speculation.

Sung is known to have purchased a multiplex house in Yongsan's Hannam new town area, six months after he authorized the establishment of a redevelopment association in the same zone in January 2015.

Last month, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission concluded that there was a conflict of interest and that Sung violated the public officials' code of conduct.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >