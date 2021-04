Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin scored his first win of the season for the Toronto Blue Jays, and his 60th overall during his eight years in Major League Baseball.In the Tuesday match against the New York Yankees in Florida, the left-hander started the game and allowed only one run, which was unearned, over six and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and limiting the Yankees to four hits and a walk.Of 95 pitches, 68 were strikes and Ryu retired 12 consecutive batters after a leadoff single in the first inning. The Blue Jays won 7 to 3.Ryu is now 1-1 for the season and has lowered his earned run average(ERA) to one-point-89.Calling him "Vintage Ryu," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said that when the pitcher takes the mound, the team knows it has a good chance to win.