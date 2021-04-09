UN Report: S. Korea Has World's Lowest Fertility Rate for 2nd Year

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea continues to have the lowest fertility rate in the world, according to a recent UN report.The United Nations Population Fund on Wednesday released a report titled, "My Body is My Own", which placed South Korea's fertility rate per woman at one-point-one, the same as last year and last among 198 countries.The fertility rate refers to the average number of children each woman is expected to give birth to over her lifetime. In comparison, Niger’s rate stood at six-point-six, topping the list, with the global average at two-point-four.This year, South Korea tied with Japan to rank at the bottom in the percentage of children aged zero to 14 out of the total population, coming in at 12-point-three percent. Korea was ahead of both Japan and Singapore last year.Meanwhile, the proportion of senior citizens 65 and older has increased from 15-point-eight percent last year to 16-point-six percent this year, compared to the nine-point-six percent global average.The report also estimates the global population at seven-point-87 billion and South Korea's at 51-point-three million.