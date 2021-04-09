Moon: S. Korea, Japan Important Partners for Peace, Prosperity

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed the importance of cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo, calling Japan a “very important partner” in achieving peace and prosperity of Northeast Asia and the world.Moon made the remark in a meeting with new Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi after receiving his letter of credence at the presidential office on Wednesday.Moon said South Korea and Japan are the closest neighbors and friends, geographically and culturally speaking.The president noted he and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga affirmed their mutual will for dialogue and cooperation during their telephone talks last September, adding the two countries will be able to overcome any challenge with cooperative spirit and will.He also wished Japan success on hosting the Tokyo Summer Olympics.During the meeting with the Japanese envoy, Moon noted the rising concerns in South Korea over Japan's decision to release radioactive water from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.Moon also received the credentials from new Dominican Republic Ambassador Federico Alberto Cuello Camilo and new Latvian Ambassador Aris Vigants.