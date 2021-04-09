Quarterly No. of New N. Korean Defectors Sharply Drop to 31

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of defectors arriving in South Korea from the North has sharply declined in the first quarter from a year earlier.A senior official at the Unification Ministry told reporters on Wednesday that 31 North Koreans had arrived in the January-to-March period, down 77 percent from the same period last year.The number of new arrivals from North Korea stood at 135 in the first quarter of last year, but the figure plunged to 12 in the second quarter. The comparative numbers for the third and fourth quarters were 48 and 34, respectively.The relatively large number in the first quarter of last year despite the North Korean regime’s early border-sealing efforts to block COVID-19 was reportedly due to the time interval between their defection from the North and their arrival in the South.North Korean defectors usually enter South Korea after stays in one or several third countries, including China and Southeast Asian countries.The ministry official said among the arrivals in the first quarter this year, "nearly none" were known to have crossed the North Korean border since the pandemic was in full swing, implying the possibility the number of new defectors may further drop going forward.