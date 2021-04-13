US Intelligence Chief: N. Korea May Resume Nuclear, ICBM Testing

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. intelligence official said on Wednesday that North Korea may resume its nuclear and long-range missile testing as part of efforts to drive wedges between the United States and its allies.Avril Haines, director of National Intelligence, made the remarks before the Senate Intelligence Committee.In the Senate hearing on global threats, Haines said that North Korea may take aggressive and potentially destabilizing actions to reshape the security environment and will seek to drive wedges between the United States and its allies.The director added that these efforts could include the resumption of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) testing.Her remarks are in line with a report released the previous day by her office. The report, known as the Annual Threat Assessment, warned that North Korea will remain a weapons of mass destruction(WMD) threat for the foreseeable future.In the report, U.S. intelligence authorities said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be considering whether to resume long-range missile or nuclear testing this year to try to force Washington to deal with him on Pyongyang's terms.