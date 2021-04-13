US Commander: N. Korea May Begin ICBM Testing in Near Future

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. military commander has expressed concerns over the possibility North Korea could resume launches of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).David VanHerck, commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, highlighted the possibility on Wednesday in a written statement submitted to the House Armed Services Committee before a hearing.The commander said that the North Korean regime has indicated it is no longer bound by the unilateral nuclear and ICBM testing moratorium announced in 2018, suggesting that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may begin flight testing an improved ICBM design "in the near future."VanHerck said that the Kim Jong-un regime achieved alarming success in its quest to prove the capability to threaten the U.S. homeland with nuclear-armed ICBMs, believing such weapons are necessary to deter U.S. military action and ensure the regime's survival.