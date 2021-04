Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. automaker General Motors(GM) and South Korean joint-venture partner LG Chem will reportedly announce a plan on Friday to build a second U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant.According to Reuters on Wednesday, the two-point-three billion dollar plant will be built in Spring Hill, Tennessee.The report said the plant would be similar in scope to another U.S. battery cell plant under construction in Ohio by GM and LG's battery unit, LG Energy Solution.The second plant will reportedly produce batteries for the Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover vehicle that GM will begin building at its nearby Spring Hill assembly plant next year.Reuters, however, said that the timing of the Tennessee battery plant's opening is unclear.