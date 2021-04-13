Halt on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to Continue

Photo : YONHAP News

An advisory committee for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) on Wednesday recommended maintaining the suspension of the use of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.The CDC recommended the pause on Tuesday after cases of rare but potentially fatal blood clots were reported among vaccine recipients.The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices then held a meeting on Wednesday afternoon but failed to yield a definitive answer on the matter.The experts panel concluded that the suspension should remain in place until more data is available.Sweden also put the vaccine on hold, following reports of rare blood clots similar to those reported for the AstraZeneca vaccine.Sweden's Health Agency said on Wednesday that it would not start the vaccinations and is waiting on the findings of a review by the European Medicines Agency(EMA).France, on the other hand, will use the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine as planned despite its suspension in the U.S., according to a Reuters report on Wednesday, citing government spokesman Gabriel Attal, adding France had received its first shipment of 200,000 doses.France expects to receive 600,000 doses of the J&J vaccine by the end of the month, the report said, citing health ministry data.