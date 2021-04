Photo : YONHAP News

GM Korea, the South Korean unit of General Motors, will suspend two of its three plants next week due to a lack of semiconductors.According to the company on Thursday, production at two plants in Incheon will halt for five days starting Monday amid the global shortage in the semiconductor supply. Operations after April 23 will be determined next week.GM Korea said it will continue to seek solutions for its suppliers' semiconductor requirements and try to make up for the lost production as much as possible.Due to the shortage, GM Korea has been operating only half of one of the two Incheon plants since February.