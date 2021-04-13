Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Yet to Change Vaccine Purchase Plan despite Blood Clot Concerns

Write: 2021-04-15 14:15:32Update: 2021-04-15 14:46:14

Gov't Yet to Change Vaccine Purchase Plan despite Blood Clot Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has yet to make any changes to its plan to purchase overseas COVID-19 vaccines at the center of mounting global concern over cases of rare blood clots.

Baek Young-ha, an official in charge of the nation's vaccine procurement, said on Thursday that no such decision has been made regarding the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The official said the government will continue to monitor for side effects.

An expert panel is set to review the safety of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, after an advisory committee under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) recommended a suspension of the shot.

Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) will monitor the situation and gather opinions from local experts as the Janssen vaccine has yet to be imported.

As for additional vaccine purchases, Baek said the government will conduct a review based on the nation's vaccination program, response to the virus' variants and duration of maintaining antibodies.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >