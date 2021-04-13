Gov't Yet to Change Vaccine Purchase Plan despite Blood Clot Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has yet to make any changes to its plan to purchase overseas COVID-19 vaccines at the center of mounting global concern over cases of rare blood clots.Baek Young-ha, an official in charge of the nation's vaccine procurement, said on Thursday that no such decision has been made regarding the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The official said the government will continue to monitor for side effects.An expert panel is set to review the safety of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, after an advisory committee under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) recommended a suspension of the shot.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) will monitor the situation and gather opinions from local experts as the Janssen vaccine has yet to be imported.As for additional vaccine purchases, Baek said the government will conduct a review based on the nation's vaccination program, response to the virus' variants and duration of maintaining antibodies.