Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. sports data analysis firm has projected that South Korea will rank tenth overall in the medal tally at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.Gracenote unveiled its projections for Olympic medals on Thursday with 100 days left until the Summer Olympics kick off in the Japanese capital.The firm forecast that South Korea will win nine gold, ten silver and six bronze medals in the games, though did not mention specific events. It made the projection based on the country’s performance in recent international competitions.The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee is aiming for South Korea to come in tenth in the medal tally by winning seven gold medals. In the Rio 2016 Summer Games, South Korea placed eighth after winning nine gold, three silver and nine bronze medals.Gracenote predicted that the U.S. will top the medal tally in Tokyo followed by China and Japan.