South Korea's exports posted a record high in the first quarter of the year as shipments of chips and autos remained brisk amid the pandemic.According to the Korea Customs Service on Thursday, overseas shipments amounted to 146-point-five billion dollars in the first three months of the year, up 12-point-five percent from a year earlier.This is reportedly the largest ever quarterly volume since the customs agency began compiling related data.The country's exports rose for the fifth straight month in March as shipments of semiconductors and autos remained strong.The agency attributed the surge to the sharp increase in demand for semiconductors, computer accessories and other related items, revived by lifestyle changes amid the pandemic.