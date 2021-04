Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is expected to announce a Cabinet reshuffle on Friday, including naming a new prime minister.A number of ruling camp officials told KBS on Thursday that Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has already conveyed to Moon his intent to step down to run in the 2022 presidential election.Insiders speculate that former interior minister Kim Boo-kyum may be a potential candidate.Along with the prime ministerial post, Moon is expected to replace the heads of five or six ministries, including the ministries of transport, labor, trade, fisheries and agriculture.The president is also likely to carry out a partial reshuffle of senior presidential secretaries on Friday, including the post of senior secretary for political affairs.